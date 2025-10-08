El Paso nurse practitioner voluntarily surrenders license after allegedly violating nurse/client relationship

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Nurse Practitioner Victor Lee Ilog voluntarily surrendered his license after court documents state Ilog allegedly violated the boundaries of the nurse/client relationship.

A Texas Board of Nursing report states that Ilog allegedly inappropriately engaged in sexual relationships with patients.

Ilog graduated from UTEP with a nursing degree in 2007 and has worked as a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner since September 2021, according to the board's report.

The report states that from about September 2021 through April 2025, Ilog "inappropriately focused on the details of [a] patient's sex life." In June 2023, the report states that Ilog started having sexual relations with the patient during therapy sessions.

Then, from about July 2024 to April 2025, the report states that Ilog again violated the boundaries of the nurse/client relationship while working for a new company. The report says Ilog developed a personal and romantic relationship with another patient while that patient received psychiatric medication. During that same time period, the report says Ilog gave a third patient sexual advise. The report says Ilog later discussed the state of his marriage with the third patient, and on another occasion recommended the third patient take MDMA.

The report states that as Ilog voluntarily surrendered his license, the Texas Board of Nursing issued a settlement agreement with the following conditions: Ilog is prohibited from practicing as an advanced registered nurse or as a registered nurse and cannot use the titles APRN or RN. He is also prohibited from petitioning for reinstatement of licensure for at least a year.