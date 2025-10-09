Skip to Content
Bicyclist hit, killed on the eastside identified by police

2:38 PM
12:45 PM

El PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police just identified the bicyclist killed in the crash on Turner Road on the eastside Tuesday as Arturo Galvan, 67.

The Special Traffic Investigators say a 22-year-old was driving east on Turner when Galvan made a U-turn. The driver hit Galvan, who died at the hospital.

This is the 48th traffic fatality of the year, compared with 53 at this time last year.

ORIGINAL STORY (October 7, 2025): The El Paso Police Department says that a bicyclist is in serious condition after being struck by a car.

Police say that the call came in around 10:46 am and Special Traffic Investigators are now responding to the intersection of Turner and Healy.

We will update you more on air and online once more information becomes available.

