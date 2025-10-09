Skip to Content
Deming mariachi teacher accused of child sex assault

Gerard Flores
Sixth Judicial District Attorney of New Mexico
Gerard Flores
By
Published 2:24 PM

DEMING, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Prosecutors say Gerard Flores, 38, is being held without bond after he was arrested on multiple child sexual assault charges. Officials say that Flores is a mariachi teacher.

Officials charged Flores with two counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor, two counts of criminal sexual penetration (school employee), and two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor (school personnel).

Gerard Flores (Courtesy: Sixth Judicial District Attorney of New Mexico)

Prosecutors say the victim opened up to Deming Police about the alleged abuse. The victim told investigators that the alleged abuse started in late 2024.

Officers took Flores into custody on September 16. He will remain in jail pending his trial.

