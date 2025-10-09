Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

El Paso man accused of assaulting girlfriend

By
Published 4:28 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso man accused of assaulting his girlfriend allegedly broke a picture frame on her head after accusing her of cheating on him, according to court records obtained by ABC-7.

John Anthony Etienne is facing multiple charges including assault and unlawful restraint. He was released after posting bond on October 4, 2025.

The affidavit says Etienne and the victim were at a restaurant when they began arguing. The victim then left and was later able to get a ride from two friends. Documents say the woman returned to the home and went to sleep next to Etienne. While she was asleep, the victim said Etienne pushed her on the floor and began hitting her, court documents state.

Documents say he then accused her of cheating on him with her friends. That is when Etienne allegedly hit her in the head with a picture frame. Reports state the victim was eventually able to escape and ask for help from a neighbor.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.