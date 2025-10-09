El Paso man accused of assaulting girlfriend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso man accused of assaulting his girlfriend allegedly broke a picture frame on her head after accusing her of cheating on him, according to court records obtained by ABC-7.

John Anthony Etienne is facing multiple charges including assault and unlawful restraint. He was released after posting bond on October 4, 2025.

The affidavit says Etienne and the victim were at a restaurant when they began arguing. The victim then left and was later able to get a ride from two friends. Documents say the woman returned to the home and went to sleep next to Etienne. While she was asleep, the victim said Etienne pushed her on the floor and began hitting her, court documents state.

Documents say he then accused her of cheating on him with her friends. That is when Etienne allegedly hit her in the head with a picture frame. Reports state the victim was eventually able to escape and ask for help from a neighbor.