21-year-old wanted on assault warrant arrested by El Paso Sheriff deputies

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sheriff deputies arrested Abraham Alvarado, 21, Thursday on multiple felony warrants.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says that Alvarado was wanted on charges including Collision Involving Death, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Collision Involving Injury.

ABC-7 first reported on Alvarado in April 2025 when Socorro Police officers arrested him after the death of Leonel Monarrez, 18.

Officers were called out to the Petro Truck Stop located at 1295 Horizon Boulevard on April 20 on reports of a fight in the parking lot. As several people were leaving the area, Monarrez was hit by a vehicle, officials say. The officers at the scene found "evidence of an apparent assault", according to a release from the City of Socorro.

Deputies booked Alvarado into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $300,000 bond.