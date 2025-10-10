Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Greyhound bus rider stabs fellow passenger near Deming

Sixth Judicial District Attorney’s Office
By
Published 5:35 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ryan Kenny, 24, is being held without bond after he allegedly stabbed a fellow passenger on a Greyhound bus, prosecutors say.

Prosecutors explain that witnesses on the bus report seeing Kenny stand up as if he were heading to the restroom. Moments later, the witnesses reported, Kenny allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife. The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was airlifted to UMC El Paso, where he is listed in stable condition, officials say.

Courtesy: Sixth Judicial District Attorney’s Office

The bus was driving near Deming at the time. It pulled over to the side of the interstate when the stabbing happened. The passengers evacuated and Kenny tried to escape, prosecutors say. State police officers detained him soon after.

KGUN, the ABC affiliate in Tucson, Arizona, is reporting that the victim is a Tucson resident.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.