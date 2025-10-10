Greyhound bus rider stabs fellow passenger near Deming

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ryan Kenny, 24, is being held without bond after he allegedly stabbed a fellow passenger on a Greyhound bus, prosecutors say.

Prosecutors explain that witnesses on the bus report seeing Kenny stand up as if he were heading to the restroom. Moments later, the witnesses reported, Kenny allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife. The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was airlifted to UMC El Paso, where he is listed in stable condition, officials say.

Courtesy: Sixth Judicial District Attorney’s Office

The bus was driving near Deming at the time. It pulled over to the side of the interstate when the stabbing happened. The passengers evacuated and Kenny tried to escape, prosecutors say. State police officers detained him soon after.

KGUN, the ABC affiliate in Tucson, Arizona, is reporting that the victim is a Tucson resident.