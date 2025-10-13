Skip to Content
All living Israeli hostages released from Gaza

Published 3:17 AM

TEL AVIV, Israel (KVIA) -- A group of 13 living Israeli hostages has been transferred from the Red Cross to the Israeli military. A group of seven hostages was released earlier this morning.

Israel said roughly 250 people were taken during the Oct. 7 attacks. Hamas will turn over 48 hostages. Out of 48, 28 are deceased -- including two American citizens.

People in Gaza are waiting for the release of 1,718 Palestinians held in Israel. The timing of the eventual release of the prisoners is unknown.

President Donald Trump, who played a critical role in the ceasefire and hostage release deal, is meeting with hostage families in Israel. Later, he will go to Egypt, where leaders from more than 20 countries will have a summit on Gaza's future. 

