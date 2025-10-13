El Paso deputies arrest man for illegal dumping

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged a 21-year-old with illegal dumping on Oct. 10.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Carlos A. Moreno was arrested after deputies responded to a report of illegal dumping at the 200 block of Farnborough Street.

When they arrived, someone told the deputies that a man had been dumping rocks into a nearby desert area. The individual was later located at a nearby construction site, where deputies observed cement debris matching that found in the desert.

Further investigation by the Sheriff's Office determined that the individual had unlawfully dumped 21 cement rocks totaling 14.85 cubic feet of debris into the desert.

Following the arrest, Sheriff Oscar Ugarte released a statement:

“The Sheriff’s Office has zero tolerance for illegal dumping. We are committed to protecting our environment and preserving the beauty of our community. Individuals found responsible for polluting our county will be held accountable.”

Moreno was booked into the El Paso County Detention facility with a $1,500 bond.