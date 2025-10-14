Man charged with murder in Sunland Park

Update (October 14, 2025): Court documents state that Edgar Perez is charged with First Degree Murder.

Investigators say that they first got reports of a gunshot victim on the 100 block of Palma Drive in Sunland Park on Monday afternoon.

The victim is identified as Jesus Alba De la Cruz, according to the court documents.

A witness told investigators that Perez had left the scene after the shooting. Several witnesses identified Perez as the shooter, court documents state. Another witness told investigators that Perez had defended himself, as the victim had been threatening him "throughout the day," according to court documents.

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Sunland Park Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 5 p.m. Monday on Palma Drive near Sunland Park Drive.

Officers found a male victim with gunshot injuries. After life-saving measures failed, he died at the scene, according to Sunland Park Police officials.

Officials have a suspect in custody.