El Paso man charged with criminal negligent homicide

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Jeremiah Nathaniel Aguilar is charged with criminal negligent homicide in the death of Jerome Fanaro on October 7, 2025.

According to court documents newly obtained by ABC-7, Aguilar and a relative arrived the relative's home to find Fanaro, an ex-boyfriend of a family member, inside. Investigators say a witness reported seeing Fanaro run toward Aguilar, and the two started wrestling down the stairs and into the driveway. The witness told investigators that Aguilar had Fanaro in a chokehold, before Fanaro later got Aguilar into a chokehold.

Aguilar's relative called 911 after seeing that Fanaro had stopped moving and was lying in the driveway. The relative and Aguilar also started performing CPR.

In an interview with police investigators, Aguilar stated he was only trying to restrain Fanaro until police could arrive.