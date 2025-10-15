Woman dead after Far East El Paso shooting, suspect detained

UPDATE (7:07 a.m.) -- El Paso Police told ABC-7 a 49-year-old woman died in the hospital from gunshot wounds. The suspect is a 23-year-old man who is detained and being questioned.

Police believe the man and woman have no relationship.

Police are going door-to-door, asking for witness information. They received the call around 1 a.m. The block is currently closed for investigation.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Crimes Against Persons unit is investigating a shooting on Tierra Rica Way in Far East El Paso.

This is a developing story. ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene to bring updates on air and online.