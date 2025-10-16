20+ squatters removed from Northeast El Paso house

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County law enforcement officers executed a Writ of Possession on the 5700 block of Hemmingway Drive in the Northeast this morning. The officers cleared out 22 to 25 squatters on the property, officials say.

Deputy Sergeant Constable Deja N. Pascale says an order came down from the Justice of the Peace Court.

El Paso County Constable, Precinct 2 worked with police, the State Attorney General's Police, DEA, and fellow constables from other precincts to clear the property of the squatters' possessions.

Some of the property had been stolen, according to Pascale. He adds that police arrested five people for various alleged criminal warrants, including marijuana possession. Pascale did not identify any of the people arrested.

ABC-7 was at the house while officials were there clearing out the property. Our crews watched as the property was brought outside and stacked on the curb until it could be removed. The pile of items included a large amount of furniture, a bike, and other personal items.