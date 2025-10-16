Three sex offenders taken into custody on outstanding criminal warrants

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested three people in a Sex Offender Registration Operation.

Ricardo Rodriguez, 41, Adrian Dominguez, 30, and Maria Fuentes, 47, were all taken in for outstanding criminal warrants for various alleged offenses.

Rodriguez was wanted for a probation violation and for assault, and Dominguez and Fuentes were wanted for failure to comply with a sex offender's duty to register.

"The El Paso Police Department’s Sexual Offender Registration and Tracking (SORT) Unit arrested three individuals during its weekly sex offender registration day at Police Headquarters on Tuesday, October 14," police spokesperson explained.

During the registration process, the officers realized that this trio had outstanding criminal warrants and took them into custody. The officers booked Rodriguez, Dominguez, and Fuentes into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

"The SORT Unit remains committed to enforcing compliance among registered sex offenders and maintains a zero-tolerance policy for violations. The public is encouraged to report any suspected sex offender violations to Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477."