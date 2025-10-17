Seven people injured in house fire in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A house fire in Las Cruces early Thursday morning injured seven people.
The fire happened at a house on the 1600 block of Sacramento Street at 4:30 a.m.
When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming out of the house. The fire was brought under control within minutes, Fire Department officials say.
Emergency crews then rushed seven people to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. One 46-year-old person remains hospitalized with injuries.
Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire and estimating the cost of the damage.