Seven people injured in house fire in Las Cruces

Las Cruces Fire Department
Published 10:19 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A house fire in Las Cruces early Thursday morning injured seven people.

The fire happened at a house on the 1600 block of Sacramento Street at 4:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming out of the house. The fire was brought under control within minutes, Fire Department officials say.

Courtesy: Las Cruces Fire Department

Emergency crews then rushed seven people to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. One 46-year-old person remains hospitalized with injuries.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire and estimating the cost of the damage.

Emma Hoggard

