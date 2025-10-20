8-year-old girl ‘bravely’ fights of stray dogs in Socorro, police say

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- An 8-year-old girl "bravely" fought off a pack of stray mixed-breed dogs today, Socorro Police officials say.

The girl was running along Flor Freesia Drive when she was attacked, police officials say. She was bitten once, then fought of the 11 dogs until her father heard her cries for help and was able to intervene. Her family rushed her to the hospital for medical treatment.

The Socorro Police Department's Animal Welfare Unit linked the 11 dogs to a single property and captured most of them soon after. Two dogs remain at large and police urge residents to use caution.

A person living nearby had been feeding and providing water to the strays, police say. The dogs will be euthanized.

The dogs' caretaker was cited for several violations, including Standards for Animal Care, Animal Not Confined, Animal Not Vaccinated, Attack by a Dangerous Dog, and Aggressive/Dangerous Animal.

Anyone who sees a stray or aggressive dog should report it to police, officials say.