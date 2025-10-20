Man charged with aggravated assault after concert in Fabens

FABENS, Texas (KVIA) -- Sheriff deputies arrested Orlando Alfonso Corona, 39, and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an incident at a concert at Tequilas Event Center.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office officials say that on Saturday night, a concert and off-roading event was happening at the event center, which is located on the 4900 block of South Fabens Carlsbad Road.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired. They later tracked down Corona, who investigators said fired at another man during the event.

The victim is now in the hospital in critical condition.

Officials booked Corona into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $200,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office said.