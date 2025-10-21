Broken line causing water to run down Tropicana Ave. in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Water says that its crews are working to isolate a line and stop water from running down Tropicana Avenue in Northeast El Paso.

"Next, they’ll start digging to get to the broken line and begin repairs to the 8-inch water line," El Paso Water Spokesperson Denise Parra said. "It could take 4-6 hours to repair (subject to change)."

This is happening on the 5300 block of Tropicana Avenue.

An estimated 25 customers may have low water pressure or be without water, Parra explained.

Crews will be on-site working until service is restored, according to Parra.

"There have been an estimated five main breaks along Tropicana Avenue in the last 12 months," Parra stated Tuesday afternoon. "No cause has been determined at this time."

Parra says that aging infrastructure, a change in pressure, and other factors could be contributing to the breaks.

"EPWater maintains more than 2,700 miles of water lines and continuously works to replace aging infrastructure throughout the city to maintain a reliable water system."