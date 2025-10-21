Teen accused of driving away from deputies on I-10

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Deputies arrested Raul Alberto Sias, 18, and charged him with Evading Arrest or Detention with a Motor Vehicle.

On Saturday, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office officials say that Sias was driving a red Ford Mustang along I-10. Deputies tried to stop Sias, who eventually stopped on the 9700 block of Alameda Avenue.

Deputies arrested Sias and booked him into jail on a $20,000 bond.

“When individuals choose to flee from law enforcement, they put lives at risk, including their own,” said Sheriff Oscar Ugarte. “The Sheriff’s Office will continue to take swift action to ensure reckless drivers are held accountable and our roads remain safe.”