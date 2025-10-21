Teen charged with crashing stolen car in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Deputies arrested Jose Octavio Rodriguez, 17, after he allegedly crashed a stolen car.

Rodriguez is charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle, and Duty on Striking Structure, Fixture, or Highway Landscaping ($200 or more). Deputies booked him into the Downtown Detention Facility on a $35,000 bond.

On Saturday, deputies tried to stop Rodriguez as he was driving near Rojas Drive and George Dieter Drive. They had noticed that the car's rear license plate was folded up and was unreadable. Instead of stopping, a spokesperson with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says Rodriguez sped off and disregarded traffic signs.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Rodriguez eventually crashed the car near the 10600 block of Causeway Drive in East El Paso. He hit shrubs and an electrical utility box, flipping the car, which officials later discovered had been reported stolen earlier in the evening.

Rodriguez and his juvenile male passenger jumped out of the car and ran away. With the help of El Paso Police, deputies tracked down Rodriguez and the minor. Rodriguez was booked into jail and the juvenile was turned over to his mother.