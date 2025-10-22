El Paso man arrested for kidnapping 8 days after he was released from jail on a PR bond

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso man who was released on a personal recognizance bond was rearrested eight days later.

El Paso Police arrested Luis Fernando Colomo, 26, and charged him with aggravated kidnapping (use as a shield/hostage) on Tuesday. Ten days before this happened, Colomo was arrested on a warrant for assaulting a security office at the Sun Metro Bus Terminal on Dyer. Colomo was released on a personal recognizance bond two days later.

On Tuesday, eight days after Colomo was released on the PR bond, investigators say he entered the GECU on Dyer Street and started "acting nervously and later claimed to an employee that armed men were following him."

Colomo then grabbed the employee, implied he had a weapon, and forced him to walk outside. He told the employee that he planned to use him as a "shield." The employee was eventually able to run away.

Officers found Colomo walking nearby soon after. They booked him into jail on a $75,000 bond.

There is a statewide proposition on the ballot this November concerning bail. The proposed constitutional amendment would require judges to deny bail in certain cases for those accused of felonies such as murder, aggravated assault, and indecency with a child. Proposition 3 is up for a vote as the issue of PR bonds and other bail practices make headlines across Texas and the nation.