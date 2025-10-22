Homeowner injured trying to put out fire in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A house caught fire in Las Cruces Tuesday afternoon.

The fire happened on the 4600 block of Mesita Street, Las Cruces Fire Department officials say.

Courtesy: LCFD

"Las Cruces firefighters were called to a fire before 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, in the garage of a two-story residence on Mesita Street," a spokesperson for the department explained. "They arrived to find one residence with the garage fully engulfed with flames. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly and contain most of the damage to the garage of the home."

The homeowner suffered minor burn injuries while trying to extinguish the fire before firefighters could arrive. No one else was reported injured. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.