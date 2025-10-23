Fabens man accused of intentionally crashing into car, charged with aggravated assault

FABENS, Texas (KVIA) -- Angel Gustavo Portillo, 33, is accused of assaulting a person with his car in Fabens on Wednesday.

Deputies arrested Portillo after investigators say he intentionally crashed his car into another car. Investigators say that after the crash, Portillo got out, assaulted the driver of the other car, then drove off. The crash happened on the 1200 block of Bills Street.

Deputies arrested Portillo at his house soon after. Officials charged him with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked him into jail on a $40,000 bond.