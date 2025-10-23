Skip to Content
Woman arrested for allegedly making up burglary story

EPCSO
Published 10:52 AM

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- Deputies arrested a woman accused of making up a burglary. Maribel Wong, 52, is charged with one count of False Report to a Peace Officer.

On September 9, deputies responded to a house on Stamfordham Drive in Horizon City after they received reports that a man had forced his way into Wong's house and assaulted her.

Deputies canvassed the area and looked for surveillance footage, but could not find evidence to support Wong's claim.

Wong showed detectives text messages that she claimed were sent by the suspect, but they later found that Wong had sent herself the texts, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say that Wong later admitted to making up the story. On October 21, deputies booked her into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $4,000 bond.

“When someone files a false report, it takes valuable time and resources away from real victims and ongoing investigations,” said El Paso County Sheriff Oscar Ugarte. “The Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that filing a false report is a serious offense and will not be tolerated.”

Emma Hoggard

