El Paso man arrested for evading arrest while trying to retrieve impounded car

El Paso County Sheriff's Office
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Victor Corral, 36, is accused of evading arrest after the Sheriff's Office says he drove away from deputies during a traffic stop.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff's Office

On October 6, the Sheriff's Office says deputies tried to stop Corral near Peyton Hills Road and Eastlake Boulevard, but Corral kept driving south on Eastlake.

On October 20, detectives found Corral's car on the 9900 block of Moses Drive in Socorro, Texas and impounded it. They arrested Corral on October 23 as he tried to retrieve his car.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Deputies booked Corral into jail on an unknown bond.

