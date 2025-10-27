Man arrested for DWI in Clint

CLINT, Texas (KVIA) -- Deputies arrested Victor Rodriguez, Jr., 39, after a crash near Celum Road and Coffin Road in Clint Saturday.

The crash happened around 5:44 p.m., an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson explained today.

Deputies say that Rodriguez showed signs of intoxication, and they tested his breath. The two tests recorded blood alcohol levels of 0.411 and 0.421, according to the spokesperson. They add that Rodriguez's alleged blood alcohol level was five times the legal limit.

Deputies booked Rodriguez into jail on a Driving While Intoxicated 2nd charge. He is being held on a $7,000 bond.