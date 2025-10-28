El Paso Transitional Center resident found with child pornography, Sheriff’s Office says

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Deputies arrested a man at the El Paso Transitional Center for possession of child pornography.

According to a spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Ricardo Quintanar, 39, and booked him into jail on a parole violation with no bond.

On Sunday morning, deputies were called out to the center on reports that a resident was found in possession of child sexual abuse materials.

The center is located at 1650 Horizon Boulevard.

Deputies met with the person who had called 911, who said they discovered the materials on Quintanar's phone during a routine parole check.