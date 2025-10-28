El Pasoan charged with robbery after traffic incident on N. Desert

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested Alfredo Marquez, Jr. and charged him with robbery and criminal mischief after a traffic incident on North Desert in West El Paso last week.

According to court documents newly obtained by ABC-7, the incident happened October 22, 2025. The victim told police that she hit Marquez's car as she attempted to merge into the turning lane on the 4800 block of North Desert.

The victim told police that she got out to assess the damage and exchange insurance information with Marquez. That is when court documents state Marquez allegedly cursed at the victim, who then got back into her car to call police.

Court documents state that Marquez then walked up to the victim's phone, grabbed the victim's phone, and threw it across the street.

While the victim was getting her phone back, court documents allege that Marquez took approximately $200 in cash from the victim's purse.

When the victim tried to intervene, court documents state that Marquez pushed the victim and threatened her. He then drove away, according to court documents.