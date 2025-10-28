Skip to Content
Horizon City man known as ‘Pinguino’ accused of stealing gold Chevrolet Tahoe

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- Horizon City resident Christian "Pinguino" Hernandez, 33, is charged with Theft of Property (Vehicle).

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says that on October 26, 2025, deputies were alerted to a stolen gold Chevrolet Tahoe. The car was stolen from the Buffalo Drive area, officials say.

The next day, deputies got a tip about the stolen car's location. They then found Hernandez and charged him with allegedly stealing the car.

Deputies booked Hernandez into the El Paso County Detention Facility without bond.

