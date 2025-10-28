Water line break in Victory Lane area

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- CRRUA says a water line break is currently causing an interruption to water service in the Victory Lane area.

The break is impacting the area between Quinella Road and Derby Road.

"Once water service is restored, customers may notice discoloration due to naturally occurring minerals in the distribution system," officials with CRRUA explained. "CRRUA recommends waiting for the water to become clear before washing laundry."

CRRUA officials say that the discoloration should disappear within 24 hours, but that if it does not, residents should run cold water for several minutes.