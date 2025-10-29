Skip to Content
Motorcyclist killed in Far East El Paso crash identified

By
Updated
today at 2:42 PM
Published 2:34 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police say the motorcyclist involved in a crash on John Hayes in Far East El Paso has died.

Police officials say they were notified of the death of Richard Max Randolph, 72, five days after the crash.

Special Traffic Investigators say Randolph was riding his motorcycle north on John Hayes when the road began to curve. Police say that Randolph lost control for unknown reasons and crashed. Emergency crews rushed Randolph to the hospital with serious injuries. He later died at the hospital.

Police ask anyone with information on the crash to contact them at 915-832-4400 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-TIPS (8477).

Police say their investigation is still ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY (October 23, 2025): A motorcyclist was involved in a crash at Loma Dante and John Hayes in Far East El Paso.

The crash happened at 3:22 p.m., according to El Paso Police Department officials.

The officials said it is unknown if anyone was injured or taken to the hospital after the crash.

