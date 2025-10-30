Woman charged with identity theft

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested Ilian Irais Rodriguez, 26, and charged her with two counts of Fraud Use of Personal Identifying Information. Officers booked Rodriguez into jail on a combined $15,000 bond.

Ilian Irais Rodriguez (Courtesy: EPPD)

"January 30, 2025, a victim contacted the El Paso Police Telephone Reporting Unit and reported that an unknown person had drafted a loan in their name and deposited a check at GECU," police officials explained. An Identity theft report was generated. A financial crimes detective was assigned to the case, and through the investigation, Rodriguez was identified as an individual involved in identity fraud."

Rodriguez was indicted by the 384th court on August 10, 2025. Police arrested her on October 18.