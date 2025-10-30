Two people injured in late-night shooting in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police are looking into a shooting that injured two people Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. on the 1900 block of North Main Street in Las Cruces.

Las Cruces police officers arrived to find two pedestrians, a 36-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, injured by gunfire. Emergency crews rushed the two people to the hospital. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police officials.

Investigators say a man shot the two people then ran east along a pathway that is parallel to a drainage ditch. Police looked for the suspected shooter and another man who allegedly accompanied him, but have not yet been able to locate the pair.

"One of the suspects was described as a Hispanic man who is short," a spokesperson for the Las Cruces Police Department explained. "The second suspect was described as Hispanic, tall and skinny."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.