5 people arrested in shoplifting suppression operation at Eastlake Marketplace
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office carried out a multi-day targeted shoplifting suppression operation at the Eastlake Marketplace recently. Deputies arrested five people during the operation.
- Trent Bettencourt, 25 – ULTA Beauty – Theft of Property < $750 – $2,000 bond
- Trent Bettencourt, 25 – Dollar Tree – Theft of Property < $100 – $1 bond
- Mia Celeste Gonzalez, 20 – ULTA Beauty – Theft of Property < $100 – $500 bond
- Brian Matthew James, 44 – Burlington – Theft of Property < $100 – $1 bond
- Isaac Gonzalez, 35 – ULTA Beauty – Theft of Property < $750 – $1,500 bond
- Vanessa Negrete, 43 – ULTA Beauty – Theft of Property < $750 – $1,500 bond
The Eastlake Marketplace is located at 13381 Gateway West in Far East El Paso.
El Paso County Sheriff Oscar Ugarte says that with the holiday season approaching, the public should be aware that theft is not a victimless crime, and that businesses suffer when shoplifting occurs.
“Our deputies and detectives will continue working closely with retailers to deter criminal activity and ensure shoppers feel safe while visiting El Paso County stores," Sheriff Ugarte is quoted as saying.
Find the mugshots of those who were arrested below: