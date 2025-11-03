5 people arrested in shoplifting suppression operation at Eastlake Marketplace

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office carried out a multi-day targeted shoplifting suppression operation at the Eastlake Marketplace recently. Deputies arrested five people during the operation.

5 People Arrested in Shoplifting Suppression Operation

Trent Bettencourt, 25 – ULTA Beauty – Theft of Property < $750 – $2,000 bond

Trent Bettencourt, 25 – Dollar Tree – Theft of Property < $100 – $1 bond

Mia Celeste Gonzalez, 20 – ULTA Beauty – Theft of Property < $100 – $500 bond

Brian Matthew James, 44 – Burlington – Theft of Property < $100 – $1 bond

Isaac Gonzalez, 35 – ULTA Beauty – Theft of Property < $750 – $1,500 bond

Vanessa Negrete, 43 – ULTA Beauty – Theft of Property < $750 – $1,500 bond

The Eastlake Marketplace is located at 13381 Gateway West in Far East El Paso.

El Paso County Sheriff Oscar Ugarte says that with the holiday season approaching, the public should be aware that theft is not a victimless crime, and that businesses suffer when shoplifting occurs.

“Our deputies and detectives will continue working closely with retailers to deter criminal activity and ensure shoppers feel safe while visiting El Paso County stores," Sheriff Ugarte is quoted as saying.

Find the mugshots of those who were arrested below:

Brian Matthew James (Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

Mia Celeste Gonzalez (Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

Trent Bettencourt (Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

Vanessa Negrete (Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff's Office)