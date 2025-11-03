El Paso men no longer facing murder charges in 2020 death of Parkland High student

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The murder charges against Angel Duran and Dalton Delgadillo, the two men formerly accused of murdering Parkland High School student Ramon Vargas in December 2020, have been dropped.

Vargas' body was found in a northeast El Paso desert area near a mobile home park on December 13, 2020. Duran and Delgadillo were arrested several days later.

Now, Delgadillo has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of Deadly Conduct (Discharge Firearm).

Courtesy: El Paso Police Department

El Paso District Attorney James Montoya says that while Delgadillo was found to be in possession of the firearm used to kill Vargas, investigators were unable to conclusively determine who shot Vargas. Montoya added that investigators were also unable to determine a motive, if any, for shooting Vargas.

"As a result, at this time, there is insufficient evidence to bring or prove any additional charges," Montoya stated.

Court documents state that now that Delgadillo has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge, he will serve three years confinement at the Texas Department of Justice Institution. He has a 652-day credit, according to the court documents.