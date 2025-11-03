Fire burns mobile home in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A mobile home in Las Cruces caught fire Friday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched to the 2400 block of Sonrisa Loop, where they found fire coming from the home's front porch and front room.

Courtesy: Las Cruces Fire Department

Las Cruces Fire Department officials say the fire was wind-driven, and moved quickly through the home, causing the floor to collapse.

Courtesy: Las Cruces Fire Department

Officials add that the home's electrical system could not be shutdown, and crews therefore had to contend with electrical arching at the front of the home.

Courtesy: Las Cruces Fire Department

"There were multiple areas of hidden smoldering between the original asphalt shingle roof, and the metal roof that was placed over it," LCFD officials explained. "The hidden smoldering caused the home to re-ignite at approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Firefighters fought that fire until approximately 9 a.m. Crews then monitored the property through the day to ensure it would not re-ignite and get out of control. The structure was estimated as a total loss from the first fire and sustained even more damage from the second fire. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause and dollar loss amounts for this incident."

Courtesy: Las Cruces Fire Department

Officials say that two people were displaced by the fire, and the Red Cross offered them aid.