Pedestrian hit, killed in Segundo Barrio identified

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police just identified the pedestrian who died after being hit by a car in Segundo Barrio in late October. Police say that Ricarda Meza Escobedo, 71, died after being hit by a car on the 800 block of Stanton Street the morning of October 24.

Special Traffic Investigators say that a car was traveling sough on Stanton, approaching the intersection with 7th Street. The car made a left turn and hit Escobedo. Escobedo was crossing the street at the time. Emergency crews rushed Escobedo to the hospital, where she died several days later.

Police say the driver's failure to yield the right of way to the pedestrian was a contributing factor in this crash. Police have not said if the driver will face charges in connection with the collision.

ORIGINAL STORY (October 24, 2025): A car hit a pedestrian near Stanton and 7th in the Segundo Barrio this morning.

Emergency crews rushed the pedestrian to the hospital.

Fire Department officials say the pedestrian suffered serious injuries.

Special Traffic Investigators are on the scene right now.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m.