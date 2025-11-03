Pedestrian hit, killed on Telshor in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A 47-year-old man died after he was hit by a car on North Telshor Boulevard in Las Cruces Saturday night.

The man was hit on the 2200 block of North Telshor Boulevard just after 9:30 p.m. Officials pronounced the man dead at the scene. His name is currently being withheld while his next of kin are notified.

Investigators say the man was going west across Telshor when a Chevrolet Impala hit him. The Impala was traveling north. The car knocked the man into the southbound lanes, where he was hit by at least one other car.

The driver of the Impala stayed on the scene and is helping investigators. Other drivers, however, did not remain on the scene and kept heading south. Police believe those drivers may not have realized that they hit the man.

Anyone who saw the crash or has any information about it is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.