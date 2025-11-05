8 people injured in crash on US-54

Update (4:08 PM): Fire Department officials say that one person was seriously injured in the crash and airlifted to the hospital. Another six suffered minor injuries and were taken to area hospitals in ambulances. An eight person was injured but chose not to go to the hospital.

Update (3:44 PM): El Paso Fire Department officials say seven people were injured in the crash. One of the seven was flown to an area hospital by the FireStar helicopter. Emergency crews rushed the other six to hospitals in ambulances.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A multi-car crash is blocking all lanes of US-54 northbound before the Cassidy exit at the moment.

The crash happened at 2:59 p.m., according to the El Paso Fire Department.

The FireStar helicopter was called out to the scene. First responders have not yet provided any information on possible injuries.

Traffic is backed up significantly, the fire department says.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story stated that the six people taken to area hospitals by ambulance had suffered serious injuries. Fire Department officials later clarified that the six had suffered minor injuries.