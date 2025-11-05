Deputies save kidnapped woman from Clint house

CLINT, Texas (KVIA) -- Jorge Humberto Centeno, 38, is accused of kidnapping a woman in Clint Tuesday.

Deputies were called out to Fitzroy Drive in Clint Tuesday evening on reports of a suspicious car. When they arrived, the deputies spoke to a witness who says they saw Centeno jump a fence and force his way into a nearby house.

Jorge Humberto Centeno (Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

A second witness then told deputies they saw Centeno force a woman into a white Nissan Armada and drive away.

SWAT and other law enforcement officers surround the house (Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit then got an arrest warrant for Centeno. They tracked Centeno down and ended up calling out the SWAT Team to get him out of a house. Officials say Centeno eventually surrendered and deputies found the kidnapping victim uninjured inside.

Centeno exits the house (Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

Officials are keeping Centeno in jail without bond.