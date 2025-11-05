Woman dead after Fabens train crash, Major Crimes Unit investigating

Update (11:30 AM): One person is dead after this morning's train crash in Fabens. The woman's next of kin is still being notified, and officials have therefore not yet publicly identified them.

The person was hit near the railroad crossing at East Main Street and NE 4th Street at 4:42 a.m.

Deputies found the woman dead at the scene when they arrived. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit is looking into the incident.

Union Pacific Police and the Medical Examiner's Officer were also present at the scene after the crash.

Officials have not yet said what led up to the collision.

Update (7:48 AM): Grace Street is open. North and South lanes on Main Street and Fabens Road are still closed, according to El Paso Police.

FABENS, Texas (KVIA) -- A train crash in Fabens closed down some Fabens roads, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

On Instagram, EPCSO posted about a traffic alert just after 5 a.m. According to the post, E. Main at N. Fabens, 4th and Grace Street are closed.

ABC-7 reached out to EPCSO but has not heard back. A crew is currently going to the scene.