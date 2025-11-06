Skip to Content
Horizon City man arrested on 9 warrants, including sexual assault of a child

Precinct Six Constable’s Office
Published 2:46 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Constable deputies arrested a Horizon City man on nine felony warrants, including for charges of sexual assault of a child.

  • Rene Israel Garcia, 23, is charged with the following counts:
  • Sexual Assault of a child, 2nd degree felony, $10,000.00 Bond
  • Sexual Perform child Employe Induce/Authorize, 2nd degree felony, $10,000.00 bond
  • Sexual Assault of a child, 2nd degree felony, $10,000.00 bond
  • Sexual Assault of a Child, 2nd degree felony, $10,000.00 bond
  • Sexual Assault of a child, 2nd degree felony, $10,0000.00 bond
  • Sexual Perform child employ induce/authorize, 2nd degree felony, $10,000.00 bond
  • Sexual Perform child employ induce/authorize, 2nd degree felony, $10,000.00 bond
  • Poss child pornography >=50 Depict or video, 1st degree felony, $10,000.00 bond
  • Poss child pornography >=50 Depict or video, 1st degree felony, $10,000.00 bond

Deputies arrested Garcia this morning in Horizon City. They booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility then taken before a jail magistrate where he was advised of his magistrates warning on all nine felony warrants. He is being held on a $90,000 bond.

