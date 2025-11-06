Horizon City man arrested on 9 warrants, including sexual assault of a child

Deputies arrested Garcia this morning in Horizon City. They booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility then taken before a jail magistrate where he was advised of his magistrates warning on all nine felony warrants. He is being held on a $90,000 bond.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Constable deputies arrested a Horizon City man on nine felony warrants, including for charges of sexual assault of a child.

