Man murdered on Alameda identified

Published 11:43 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police are investigating the murder of Pedro Garcia, 53.

Police officers found Garcia dead outside a Jack in the Box on the 5500 block of Alameda on October 15, 2025.

Garcia was discovered unconscious with a serious forehead injury. Emergency crews rushed him to the hospital, where medical officials say he was hit in the head with an object.

On November 6, 2025, the hospital notified police investigators that Garcia had died

Investigators are now asking that anyone with information call them at 915-832-4400 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-TIPS (8477).

