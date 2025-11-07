Owner of Summit Landscape charged with theft of property

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Esli Abraham Escobar-Luevano, 38, is accused of fraudulent business practices.

A spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office says that Escobar-Luevano is the owner of Summit Landscape.

The spokesperson says that a customer reached out to Summit Landscape and paid to have a custom metal fence built. The customer told investigators that the fence was never built and that no refund was issued.

When deputies started investigating Escobar-Luevano, they discovered he already had an active warrant for Theft of Property under $2,500. They got another warrant for Theft of Property under $2,500 and arrested Escobar-Luevano. Deputies booked Escobar-Luevano into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $4,500 bond.