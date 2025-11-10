Person airlifted to hospital after stabbing in Northeast El Paso

Update (11:14 AM): El Paso Fire Department officials say that two people were injured in the stabbing. Both people were seriously injured.

One of the patients was airlifted to a local hospital, while the other was taken by ambulance.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police officers responded to a stabbing in the Northeast this morning.

The officers were called out to the 3800 block of Fred Wilson on reports of a stabbing at 4:45 a.m.

Police officials have not provided any details on any possible injuries.

ABC-7 will update this story as more information becomes available.