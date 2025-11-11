Deputies looking for missing El Paso teen

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff deputies are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Officials say that Kimberly Fierro has been missing since November 9, 2025. She is described as 5'5" and 115 pounds with brown eyes and long black hair with red highlights. She has a piercing on her lower lip that may or may not be in at the moment.

Fierro was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black shirt, black sweatpants, black and white Converse shoes, eyeliner, and straightened hair.

Anyone with information on Fierro's whereabouts is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at (915) 832-4408 or call 911.