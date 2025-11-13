Man charged with aggravated assault after SWAT standoff

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Mario Martinez, 39, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a stabbing on Oxley Street Wednesday.

The alleged assault happened on the 700 block of Oxley Street in Far East El Paso County at 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

A spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office says that Martinez ran away after the stabbing. He then barricaded himself into a nearby house, the spokesperson explained.

The Sheriff's Office had to call out its SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Teams to get Martinez out of the house. The Sheriff's Office spokesperson says that after a short standoff, Martinez surrendered to deputies, who then took him into custody without any further incident.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit has taken over control of the investigation.

Deputies booked Martinez into the El Paso County Jail without bond. He was then granted a $80,000 cash/surety bond. According to online jail records, Martinez remains in jail as of the publication of this article. Martinez was also booked on a number of traffic-related charges.