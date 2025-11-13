Registered sex offender arrested for abuse in Fabens

Update (5:24 PM): ABC-7 has obtained court documents detailing the allegations against Greenwell. The investigation against him started in October 2025, according to court documents.

Investigators say that Greenwell had three minor victims. Court documents state that Greenwell started allegedly abusing the first victim in October 2022. He allegedly bribed the victim to not tell anyone about the abuse and showed the victim child sexual assault materials.

He is accused of sexually abusing the second minor victim and showing the second victim child sexual assault materials.

The third minor victim accused Greenwell of recording him or her while naked and of showing him or her child sexual assault materials.

FABENS, Texas (KVIA) -- A Fabens registered sex offender is now facing new charges of Continuous Sexual Abuse.

On Wednesday, November 12, 2025, El Paso County Sheriff's deputies got reports of sexual abuse. The Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation immediately. Detectives searched Michael Duane Greenwell's house.

Deputies arrested Greenwell, 49, and charged him with three counts of Continuous Sexual Abuse, and booked him on a $250,000 bond.