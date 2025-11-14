New Video: Man caught speeding away from deputies during traffic stop

VINTON, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office released new video of a man trying to evade arrest in Vinton.

Damian Bautista, 29, is charged with Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle. He was booked into jail on a $50,000 bond.

Deputies were trying to stop Bautista's black Acura Integra as he drove on the 8100 block of Doniphan Drive in Vinton. Officials say that Bautista refused to stop, and instead sped off and crossed into New Mexico.

Deputies found Bautista's Integra the next day at the Whataburger near Doniphan and Lindbergh in El Paso. They tracked down Bautista and arrested him.

“If you run, we will catch you and take you to jail,” said El Paso County Sheriff Oscar Ugarte. “Don’t run and put yourself or others in danger, or you will face serious criminal charges.”

Video Released

The newly released video shows a deputy following Bautista for at least a few miles from Vinton into El Paso.

The video also shows footage from the next day when deputies found Bautista.

Bautista is shown exiting from the backdoor of the Whataburger, wearing a Whataburger employee's uniform.

In the body camera video, Bautista is shown putting his hands up and allowing the deputy to arrest him.