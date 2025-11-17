Deputies looking for man suspected of stealing from Valero on Montana

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Deputies are looking for the man suspected of stealing from the Valero on the 13900 block of Montana on November 11, 2025.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the man.

"The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, possibly a teen or in his early 20s," a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office said. "At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hoodie, blue ripped jeans, and white high-top tennis shoes. It is unknown in which direction he was traveling or whether he left the area on foot or in a vehicle."

If you know who the person is, or where the person may be, you are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 915-832-4408 or email ad.munoz@epcountytx.gov.