El Paso jury convicts man of sexual assault of a child

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso jury convicted and sentenced Edwin Fernando Perez, 54, to 10 years in prison for the aggravated sexual assault of a 9-year-old child.

Perez will serve 10 years in a state prison facility. Upon release, Perez will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

This case first came to light in 2022 when the victim reported the assault to a school counselor. Stephanie Valle, spokesperson for El Paso District Attorney James Montoya, says that the assault had happened at a sleepover several years earlier.

“It takes a lot of strength and courage for a child to speak up against an adult, and to have to endure the rigor of a criminal trial, as well,” said District Attorney Montoya. “We are grateful to the jury for listening to the testimony, believing the victim, and for holding the Defendant accountable for his actions.”